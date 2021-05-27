Sepio Capital LP Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $136.89 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

