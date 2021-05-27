Sepio Capital LP Invests $979,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 313.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.