Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $400.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

