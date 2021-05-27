Sepio Capital LP Sells 14,925 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $139.22 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

