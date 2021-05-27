Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.28 million.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,189. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

