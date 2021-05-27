Sharon J. Larson Sells 3,000 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $203.74 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $4,129,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

