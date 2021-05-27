Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,935 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 96,924 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

