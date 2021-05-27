Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

