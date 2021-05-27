Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.06 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $579.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

