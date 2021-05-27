Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW stock opened at $166.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.