Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,823 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,477 shares of company stock worth $26,041,198. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

