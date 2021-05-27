Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,300 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

AGI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

