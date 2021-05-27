Shield Protocol Trading Down 14.3% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00011602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00342072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00185450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036177 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00818175 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

