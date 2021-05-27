Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading Down 3.1%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.82. Approximately 551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

