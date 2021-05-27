Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

