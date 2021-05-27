Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.08.

SHLS opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

