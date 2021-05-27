Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,817,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.