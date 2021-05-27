Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,238.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,156.02. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

