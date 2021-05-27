Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Drops By 75.0%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $167.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

