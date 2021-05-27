Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Drops By 89.9%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the April 29th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRTF shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aker Solutions ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

