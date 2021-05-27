Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Drops By 89.9%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the April 29th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRTF shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aker Solutions ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

