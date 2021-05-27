Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Declines By 73.5%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the April 29th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $14.44 on Thursday. BBQ has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter.

BBQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of BBQ worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

