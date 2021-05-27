Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declines By 73.8%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the April 29th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BYM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.69. 22,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,717. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.