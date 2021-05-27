Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Drops By 71.6%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the April 29th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 308.0 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.