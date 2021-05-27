Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Decreases By 83.9%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the April 29th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.17 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

