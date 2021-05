Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Decreases By 83.9%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the April 29th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.17 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.