Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Drops By 84.0%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the April 29th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GPHBF remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. 51,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
G6 Materials Company Profile
