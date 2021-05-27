Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Drops By 84.0%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the April 29th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GPHBF remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. 51,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies.

