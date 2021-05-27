Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Declines By 68.8%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 29th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GPM stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
