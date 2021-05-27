Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Declines By 68.8%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 29th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GPM stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 230.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

