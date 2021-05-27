Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Grows By 492.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 492.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $73.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

