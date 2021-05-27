Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 75.3%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the April 29th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JSDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 265,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

