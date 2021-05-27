Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 75.3%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the April 29th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JSDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 265,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

