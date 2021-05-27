Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Grows By 19,800.0%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 19,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of KSSRF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.