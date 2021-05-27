Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Decreases By 92.3%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 9,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,365. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.