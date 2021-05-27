Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Grows By 400.0%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LZRFY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

