Short Interest in Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Rises By 763.6%

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 763.6% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LSMG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,948. Lode-Star Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Lode-Star Mining

