Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Expands By 337.4%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 337.4% from the April 29th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.