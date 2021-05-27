Short Interest in Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Decreases By 79.4%

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Potent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
About Potent Ventures
