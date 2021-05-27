Short Interest in Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Decreases By 79.4%

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Potent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Get Potent Ventures alerts:

About Potent Ventures

Potent Ventures Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company was formerly known as Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc and changed its name to Potent Ventures Inc in April 2021. Potent Ventures Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Potent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.