Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Drops By 70.3%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the April 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,432. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.