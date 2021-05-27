Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Declines By 95.9%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TDK stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $144.13. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

