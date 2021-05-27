Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Drops By 95.5%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TNRG stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Thunder Energies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Get Thunder Energies alerts:

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.