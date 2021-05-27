Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Declines By 99.6%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 29th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RDGL stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31.
About Vivos
