Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 83.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

