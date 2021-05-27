Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Expands By 1,280.3%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a growth of 1,280.3% from the April 29th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $$6.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

