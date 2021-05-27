Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Increases By 214.3%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the April 29th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 4,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.