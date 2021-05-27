Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Expands By 1,900.0%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

