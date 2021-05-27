Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

SWIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

