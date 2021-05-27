SIG (LON:SHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.50

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 1472216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20 ($0.76).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SIG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Get SIG alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £700.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.