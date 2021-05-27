Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 937 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

