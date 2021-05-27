Sigma Planning Corp Buys 919 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCE opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

