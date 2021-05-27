Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 138,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $192.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $193.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.53.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

