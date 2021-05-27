Sigma Planning Corp Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

OGIG opened at $52.79 on Thursday. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

