Sigma Planning Corp Invests $689,000 in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000.

NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

