Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,143 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $141.14. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

